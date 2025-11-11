Kiev began planning operation to hijack MiG-31 jet in fall of 2024 — FSB

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian and UK intelligence agencies began planning an operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 jet with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile in the fall of 2024, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) employee said.

"In the fall of 2024, we received information about attempts by representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate to recruit the crew of a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet," he said.

The FSB noted that, in order to carry out this operation, the Ukrainian special services contacted both the jet crew commander and the pilot to study them. "In accordance with the Russian Aerospace Forces' protocol for communicating with foreign representatives, the pilots reported to the command, which then informed the special services," the FSB employee noted.

After analyzing the information received, the command decided to "play along" with the enemy, allowing the serviceman, whose piloting abilities were limited, to communicate with the Ukrainian intelligence officer. Russian counterintelligence officers aided the serviceman. In turn, Ukrainian intelligence involved an Air Force pilot to check the Russian serviceman's competency and level of flight training and prove that "he is not a fake."

As a result, the pilot successfully passed all Ukrainian tests. "After that, the Ukrainian interlocutor practically stopped hiding the fact that he worked for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate. To prove his worth, he boasted that the operation to hijack the plane was supervised not only by Ukraine’s top leadership, but also by UK bosses," the FSB employee concluded.