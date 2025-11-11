Ukrainian special services suggested to kill MiG-31 pilot during hijacking operation

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services suggested to the navigator to kill or neutralize the pilot during the hijacking of a Russian MiG-31 aircraft armed with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile, as stated in a video released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"It was proposed to resolve the issue with the pilot who in the MiG-31 cockpit sits in front of the navigator in a cardinal way. Shoot him, strangle him or put him to sleep," the video said.

Additionally, the navigator said that, replying to this suggestion, he responded that he lacked sufficient skills to land a MiG-31 jet alone. Then a representative from the Ukrainian special services arranged a conversation with a Ukrainian pilot who tried to teach him online how to land a plane.The video also said that the goal of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) was not to obtain a pilot and a plane with a hypersonic missile but, on the contrary, to cause a crash. According to the FSB, Ukrainian intelligence planned to direct the jet toward southeast Europe’s largest NATO airbase in Constanta, Romania. "Even experts cannot forecast what could have happened if our fighter jet with a hypersonic missile went down or was taken down there," the video noted.