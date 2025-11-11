MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The UK's Bellingcat, an organization whose activities were deemed undesirable in Russia, was involved in an operation by Ukrainian and UK intelligence to hijack a Russian MiG-31 jet equipped with a Kinzhal missile, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) employee said.

"When approaching the jet commander, the intelligence agency used the so-called Bellingcat journalistic organization, which had already come to our attention and is controlled by the CIS in the UK," he said.

According to the FSB, this proves that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate lacks originality in its plots. The FSB employee recalled that, in 2022, UK intelligence agent Christo Grozev participated in a similar Ukrainian operation to hijack a Su-34 jet that was also thwarted. He organized the transfer of money to Russia through accomplices for a Russian military pilot allegedly ready to work with Ukraine.