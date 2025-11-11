FSB thwarts Kiev's operation to hijack MiG-31 jet for provocation against NATO base

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a Ukrainian military intelligence operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile to carry out a false flag attack on NATO's largest airbase, the FSB press office told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service has uncovered and thwarted an operation by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate and its UK supervisors to hijack a Russian MiG-31 supersonic fighter jet, which is equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, and fly it abroad," the press office said.

"In order to hijack the aircraft, Ukrainian military intelligence officers tried to recruit Russian pilots, offering $3 million. The special services then planned to send the jet with the Kinzhal missile to the area where NATO's largest airbase in southeastern Europe is located, in the Romanian city of Constanta, where it could be shot down by air defenses," the FSB emphasized. "The measures taken have thwarted the plans of the Ukrainian and UK intelligence services to carry out a large-scale provocation," the press office pointed out.

About base

Constanta, located in southeastern Romania, is home to the largest NATO military base in Europe, which is currently under construction. The town will house 10,000 NATO servicemen, their families, and technical personnel. However, the media has speculated that the number of NATO troops could double, potentially making the base one of the biggest hubs for supplying Ukraine with aid, including munitions and military equipment. The base is expected to be fully operational by 2040. As of now, around 5,000 NATO servicemen are stationed there, primarily from the US, Poland, France, and Spain.