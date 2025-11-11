Russia reports downing 37 Ukrainian drones over past night

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 37 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.
"Over the past night, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed 37 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 10 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, eight over the Saratov Region, seven over the Oryol Region, three over the Lipetsk Region, three over the Rostov Region, three over the Black Sea, and one each over the Bryansk, Voronezh and Kaluga regions," the ministry specified.