Kremlin says US-Russia Budapest summit idea will be resurrected at some point

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States will need to go back to the idea of holding a leaders summit in Budapest at some point, but it must be preceded by meticulous preparatory work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing.

"We believe that come a certain point, the summit will undoubtedly be needed by both sides. But this summit must be preceded by very intensive, meticulous expert work," said the Kremlin spokesman. "Our US colleagues absolutely agree with us on this. You have probably heard the recent statement by Mr. [US Special Envoy Steve] Witkoff," Peskov added.

Earlier, Witkoff stated that resolving the conflict in Ukraine is slow-going; however, certain progress is being observed in the settlement process. According to him, much work remains to be done regarding security protocols for Ukraine. Furthermore, in the view of the US Special Envoy, many technical team discussions must take place before a summit-level meeting can occur.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced that they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. Subsequently, the summit was postponed as the sides were unable to reconcile their positions to achieve a meaningful outcome regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow and Washington stated that the meeting would take place once suitable conditions for it had been established.