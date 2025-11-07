Ukrainians launch almost 70 drones on Russia’s Belgorod region in past day

BELGOROD, November 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked localities in the bordering Russian region of Belgorod with almost 70 drones and more than 40 munitions over the past day, the region’s operational headquarters reported in a Telegram post.

According to it, 11 drones were launched on five villages as well as the farmsteads of Leonovka and Mikhailovka in the Valuiki municipal district, of which six were jammed. In Mikhailovka, a woman died instantly of injuries from a drone strike, and an infrastructure facility was damaged, the post reads.

Another woman was injured in an FPV drone attack on a social infrastructure facility in the Volokonovka municipality.

A man sustained injuries in an FPV drone strike as localities in the Shebekino district were attacked with two munitions and nine drones.