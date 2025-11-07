MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Servicemen of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian army are retreating en masse from the village of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region under pressure from advancing Russian forces, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"In Uspenovka, where units of the Battlegroup East are currently advancing, soldiers of the 110th Mechanized Brigade are abandoning their positions and fleeing in large numbers. It’s a sign of their low morale," the agency’s source said.

He added that "this is a serious setback for the Ukrainian command, as Uspenovka serves as a key defensive stronghold for their forces." According to him, "one of the main reasons behind the Ukrainian army’s failure is the incompetence and negligence of Viktor Nikoluk, commander of the 20th Army Corps, and Nikolay Chumak, commander of the 110th Mechanized Brigade."

Earlier, TASS reported that the defenses of Ukrainian units in Uspenovka near Gulaypole had effectively collapsed.