MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Ukraine's defenses in Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region, near Gulyaipole, have effectively crumbled, a Russian security official told TASS.

Footage obtained by TASS showed how fighters from the 218th Guards Tank Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army advanced with maximum stealth to the Yanchur River before crossing it. Afterward, they passed through Uspenovka under drone cover on their way to its southwestern outskirts.

"We can see how the enemy’s defense in this sizable locality has collapsed, despite the presence of a water barrier and exposed approaches. The enemy’s defenses have effectively crumbled," the official said.