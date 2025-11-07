MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Europe continues to send its spies to the African continent to destabilize the region’s political landscape, Alexander Ivanov, director of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS), told TASS.

"As European spies descend on this place all at once, we see once again that Western countries are keen to destabilize the African continent, particularly the Central African Republic. However, these attempts face firm resistance from the national defense and security forces, as well as from Russian instructors," Ivanov said.

The OUIS chief pointed to the Sahel Alliance as an example, asserting that French intelligence agencies have used covert methods to interfere in the political affairs of several countries. "While the Sahel Alliance authorities remain alert to external meddling, France, caught in the act, is attempting to portray its citizens as innocent specialists who have suffered repression. This is a classic Paris tactic: deflecting responsibility and doing damage control to its reputation by blaming local military governments," he said.

Ivanov previously stated that since 2024, at least six Western spies have been identified in the Central African Republic.