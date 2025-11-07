KURSK, November 7. /TASS/. Attempts by the Ukrainian military to knock out the energy grid in the border areas of the Kursk Region are not working, despite the adversary's best efforts, military expert Oleg Ivanov told TASS.

"They [the Ukrainian army] have realized that they can't take down the energy infrastructure in the border districts [of the Kursk Region]," the expert stated, adding that in recent days Ukraine has been targeting energy infrastructure facilities with less drones.

According to Ivanov, the Ukrainian forces are attempting to cut the border areas of the Kursk Region off from power, but they have not succeeded in completely disabling individual energy facilities, only temporarily. "It is necessary to acknowledge the work of the energy workers and the administrative authorities. The governor [Alexander Khinshtein] reported that various capabilities, including mobile boiler houses, would be utilized if necessary," Ivanov added.