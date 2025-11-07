LUGANSK, November 7. /TASS/. The West, like a "cornered beast," is considering sabotage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant due to the catastrophic collapse of the frontline in the special military operation zone and the successes of the Russian military, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The statements from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service are very serious. If they have been made public, it means there are serious concerns and evidence of Western activities in carrying out acts of sabotage on the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR. A cornered beast is very dangerous. Right now, we are witnessing a catastrophic collapse of the frontline, with Russian troops achieving successes all along the line of combat contact. Naturally, they need to offset this in some way, including through carrying out sabotage attacks," he said.

Earlier, the SVR said that the West is considering organizing sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant "with the melting of the core of its nuclear reactors." The British surmised that "residents of the Kiev-controlled areas and citizens of the EU countries near the Ukrainian western border would be in the area of the spread of radioactive particles," the SVR said. It is proposed to carry out a major sabotage with victims among Ukrainians and residents of the European Union countries, like the 2014 tragedy of the Malaysian flight MH17. According to their idea, this is how the Kiev regime will be able to change the course of the Ukrainian conflict, which is negative for Westerners, and its perception by the public in the West, since they will lay responsibility on Russia.