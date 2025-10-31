West can never divide peoples of Russia, top security official says

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The West’s attempts to divide the peoples of Russia and undermine the nation’s moral values are bound to fail, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Our common traditions, unique customs, friendship and good-neighborliness, which have always united and supported us, are still in danger. Today, we live in an era of intense, value-driven confrontation in the form of ideological wars," he pointed out at the first international festival dubbed "The Peoples of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)".

Shoigu emphasized that what was used as weapons in those wars was "mind manipulation, along with attempts to undermine moral guidelines and spread ideas that are alien to a healthy society and destructive for a person." "An aggressive fight is underway for influence on people’s consciousness," the Russian Security Council secretary noted.

According to Shoigu, over 200 ethnic groups have been living in peace, harmony and unity in Russia for centuries. He expressed confidence that Russia’s current special military operation was a clear confirmation of that unity as all of the country’s ethnicities were fighting in the ranks of the Russian army.

In his view, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that in today’s world, Russia is a perfect example of an effective ethnic policy, and its model of interethnic relations is a unique example for other countries to follow.

Shoigu noted that Russia has made significant progress in safeguarding interethnic peace and fostering mutual respect among all of the country’s ethnic groups. "Spiritual and moral values have provided a strong foundation for state policy in the areas of interethnic relations, education, and culture," the Russian Security Council secretary emphasized.

On festival

The first festival "The Peoples of Russia and the CIS" is taking place in Moscow from October 31 to November 1. TASS is the event’s information partner.