Talks between Russian, Belarusian defense ministries strengthen Union State — Belousov

ALMATY, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has discussed the prospects for military cooperation between Moscow and Minsk with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin.

"Our regular consultations play a vital role in strengthening the unified defense space of the Union State," Belousov stated during their talks on Friday, held as part of the CIS Defense Ministers' Council meeting in Almaty. He also recalled that on October 15, during a joint board session of the Belarusian and Russian defense ministries, they reviewed the past year's achievements, identified promising areas for collaboration, and outlined security objectives.

"I am confident that the strategic military partnership program we've approved for the next five years will inject new momentum into our bilateral relations," Belousov added.