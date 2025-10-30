Russian MP warns against sending French contingent to Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. If France opts to send its military contingent to Ukraine, this will be one-way ticket for the French soldiers, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

Russia’ Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier that the General Staff of the French Armed Forces was preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 personnel for deployment to Ukraine in order to support Kiev.

"So far, we don’t know for sure if he (French President Emmanuel Macron - TASS) has made this decision and at which stage the implementation of this decision, if it is made, is now. But for those French soldiers who will be sent to Ukraine under this idiotic, I cannot find another word for that, decision, this will be a one-way ticket," said Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the defense committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

He noted that Macron is not popular in his country. "He is a complete failure, even the Louvre has been robbed. That is why he needs something he can call a success anywhere, including on the foreign policy track. This is why he has decided to send his troops there, not thinking about consequences," he said.

The lawmaker warned that any foreign contingent fighting for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian army. "The families of these soldiers and officers should ask Mr. Macron why he has done this. Because all foreigners, no matter which country they come from and what they do, will be a legitimate target for our armed force, if they happen to be in the combat operations zone with weapons in their hands. All of them will be eliminated," he stressed.