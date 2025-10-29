DONETSK, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation for Western media to visit Ukrainian servicemen surrounded in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk) is intended to ensure transparent coverage of the situation on the front lines and to help prevent provocations or staged incidents like the one in Bucha, Natalya Nikonorova, a member of the Russian Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, told TASS.

Earlier, Putin said that the Russian Armed Forces were prepared to allow media representatives, including Ukrainian and foreign journalists, into the zone of enemy encirclement and were ready to temporarily suspend hostilities in the area so that journalists could enter the settlements of Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk, see the situation firsthand, speak with Ukrainian servicemen, and then leave.

"Our president’s statement about his readiness to temporarily halt hostilities near Kupyansk and Pokrovsk to allow journalists, including Ukrainian and foreign ones, into the area demonstrates Moscow’s confidence in the truthfulness and transparency of its actions. This step is aimed at allowing the international community to see the real situation without distortions or staged scenes like that in Bucha, which was actively used in the information war against Russia," Nikonorova said.

She noted that the initiative is intended not only to inform the public but also to produce a political and psychological effect. "In this way, we are showing that we have nothing to hide, while the refusal of Western or Ukrainian journalists to visit the area will only reveal who is truly interested in the truth and who seeks to maintain a convenient myth. At the same time, the president’s proposal helps prevent any provocations that could be staged against Russia for propaganda purposes," she concluded.

Bucha events

In April 2022, Alexander Bastrykin, the Chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, announced the initiation of a criminal case concerning the alleged Ukrainian provocation in Bucha, Kiev Region, under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code — namely, the public dissemination of knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces. Bastrykin accused Ukraine’s Defense Ministry of distributing purported video recordings from Bucha to Western media, purportedly as evidence of mass civilian killings, aiming to discredit Russian military personnel through a deliberate, premeditated provocation.

However, it is well-documented, including statements from Bucha’s local authorities on March 31, 2022, that Russian forces had already exited the town by March 30. The videos circulating immediately after the Russian withdrawal, captured by Ukrainians and shared on social media, do not depict any murders or civilian deaths. In July 2024, Lavrov announced he would submit a new request to UN Secretary-General Guterres, seeking the identities of individuals whose bodies were shown in the media’s videos related to the provocation in Bucha.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the provocation in Bucha was orchestrated by the Kiev regime to justify its refusal to negotiate with Moscow. Despite previous agreements that had yielded mutually beneficial solutions, the decision to cease negotiations was directed by Western sponsors, including Great Britain, Putin said.