MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a thorough report on the test of the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. The adoption of this vehicle for combat duty will mark a new stage in ensuring Russia's security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

In a conversation with reporters at the International "Eurasia" Award ceremony, he also pointed out that US President Donald Trump is sincerely trying to help settle the conflict in Ukraine. He added that the Eurasian states share a common future and that Europe is unlikely to abandon its Russophobic aspirations anytime soon..

TASS has compiled the spokesman’s main statements.

On Poseidon vehicle tests

- Russian President Vladimir Putin did not personally observe the tests of the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. However, he did receive a detailed report: "He, naturally, closely monitored all relevant information."

- All tests of advanced weapons, including Poseidon, are conducted in strict accordance with international rules and bilateral agreements: "All tests of such advanced weapons are carried out in strict compliance with all international regulations and bilateral agreements, with all notification rules observed."

- The Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle is "a completely new technology and a new step in ensuring our country's security."

On agreements with Trump

- US President Donald Trump continues to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to defending US interests and a genuine dedication to the principles of peace: "The US president is showing consistency. He is defending the interests of his country — the United States."

- Trump is sincerely trying to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, a move that is viewed positively in Moscow: "He is sincerely trying to help resolve the conflict around Ukraine, which is traditionally viewed very, very positively in Moscow, including by our President Vladimir Putin."

- Moscow should be guided by its national interests when reaching agreements with the US leader: "That is exactly what our president is doing."

On Oreshnik missile

- The Oreshnik missile will enable Belarus "to feel safe literally tomorrow" amid statements from the Baltic states and Western Europe.

On Russia’s role in Eurasia

- Russia believes Eurasia is its home and "keeps it as the apple of its eye," as all of the continent's countries share a common future.

- Russia undertakes many things "to carry on its vision and values to the people who share these values."

- Eurasia knows how to fight for its interests and values. It knows how harmful interference in the affairs of neighbors can be, and how badly external interference can end: "In Eurasia, we know very well how important it is to respect each other and traditions."

- Russia will not allow the continent "to be torn apart."

On Europe’s Russophobia

- It is impossible to imagine that Europe will abandon its Russophobic aspirations in the foreseeable future: "If you look at what is happening across the European continent, in European capitals, it is difficult to imagine that in the foreseeable future Europeans will give up their Russophobic and militaristic ambitions, or that this hysteria will simply fade."

- A number of countries are currently trying to distance themselves from historical commonality with Russia: "We know that some countries are trying to detach themselves from this historical unity, opposing the deep-rooted history of their peoples with short-term populist goals that often fail to align with the rule of law."