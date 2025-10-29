MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The peoples of Eurasia know how to fight for their interests and values, how bad it is to interfere in the affairs of their neighbors, and how badly outside interference ends, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We in Eurasia know very well how to protect our independence and sovereignty. We in Eurasia know very well how to fight for our national benefit. We know very well how bad it is to meddle in someone’s affairs, in the affairs of our neighbors. We in Eurasia know very well how important it is to respect each other, to respect traditions, to respect each other’s values," he said at the international prize-awarding ceremony "Eurasia."

He added that Eurasia is home to many. "It is the apple of our eye. Many countries and many peoples live in Eurasia. And we all have our common history. We all have our common present. And we all have our common future. And we know very well that thanks to these common values, we will move forward together," Peskov summed up.