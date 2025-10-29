Fakes about contacts with US, West’s hybrid assault: Foreign Ministry statements

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The collective West is attempting to wage hybrid aggression against all those who advocate the truth as it loses its dominance, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the Dialogue on Fakes 3.0 forum.

She said that the upcoming Russian-American contacts were accompanied by misinformation, leaks and information from anonymous sources in the Western media.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

On hybrid aggression from the West

The collective West is attempting to wage hybrid aggression against all those who stand for the truth: "We see their [Western countries'] attempts, these are futile attempts, but they are making these attempts [to] keep their hegemony as it is floating away."

On the fakes about Russian-American contacts

The Russian-American contacts that were being readied were accompanied by fakes, leaks, and information from anonymous sources in the Western media: "And how it all migrated from anonymous social media accounts to traditional respectable - they love that word - mass media."

"Pseudo-sources replaced sources, quotations turned into slogans," and the only criterion was the benefit "for a certain part of the world elite."

On artificial intelligence (AI)

AI and other digital technologies can become a tool for enslaving the world in the hands of the Anglo-Saxons: "It is important that the new information and technological capabilities do not become this most fatal tool for enslaving us not physically, but morally, including intellectually."

In the post-truth era, the truth is not objective reality and facts, "but what will be embedded in the artificial intelligence model."

"We also need to prevent people from being deprived of the opportunity to use verification information in general, so that artificial intelligence technologies trained by the Anglo-Saxons do not flood the world to the extent, where we cannot, in principle, find necessary data, facts, documents. This threat also exists."