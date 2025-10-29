Readiness to defend the Motherland runs through Russians’ veins — Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The readiness to defend the Motherland is genetically embedded in Russians, President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to the Mandryka military hospital.

One of the servicemen told the head of state about his grandfather’s wartime heroism during the Great Patriotic War, which he unearthed in the archives. "You see, you did not know your grandfather was like that, but you are fighting just like your grandfather did," the supreme commander-in-chief remarked. "Doing my best," the serviceman replied modestly.

"It is in our genes, you understand?" Putin addressed him. "I recently read about my own uncle, who fought in <…> the Primorye region. I saw how others fought there, I saw how my grandfather wrote to his son at the front." "I did not know any of this, but, you see, we have it. It will never go away," Putin emphasized.

"We must be aware of this history," the supreme commander-in-chief concluded. "It is the heroic history of our ancestors. It is our strength. There can be no doubt about it. And it should be something that we talk about.".