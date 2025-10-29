Putin’s envoy sure Russia moving towards peace in Ukraine

RIYADH, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is moving along the path toward peace in the Ukrainian conflict, said Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"We are sure that we are on a road to peace. And as peacemakers, we need to make it happen. We are on a road to better understanding each other, and we are on a road to really know that only through joint investments, through joint economic cooperation, through sovereign wealth funds, through making profitable growth together, can we really move forward and make the world secure. Because people right now are focused on this regional conflict that exists around Russia, but we don't want this to escalate into a bigger conflict," Dmitriev emphasized.