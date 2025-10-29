Putin praises special op soldiers’ heroism

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Every serviceman in the special military operation zone is performing his duty with heroism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to the Mandryka military hospital.

"Just now, the doctor mentioned that all of you have sustained injuries. What I want to emphasize — and I have said this many times, with full awareness and good reason — is that everyone in the special military operation zone, on the front line, in combat, is acting heroically," the president said.

Putin noted that "on the frontline, a threat can arise at any moment and in any place." "Still, assault units, special forces, and intelligence officers, people like you, require exceptional endurance and a special spirit. These are undeniable facts. I am very glad that we have people like you. Thank you!" the Russian leader told the soldiers.

He also emphasized that the efforts of the military are not in vain, noting that Russia is advancing on all fronts.