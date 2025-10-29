Civilian killed, six injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky districts in Russia’s border Belgorod Region, killing one civilian with six others sustaining injuries, the regional crisis center said on its Telegram channel.

"In the town of Shebekino, a man was killed in an attack by FPV drones on an industrial enterprise. Another three men suffered shrapnel wounds. <...> In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky District, two were hurt in a drone detonation," the crisis center reported, adding that a female civilian was injured in an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a commercial facility in the Grayvoronsky District.

One of the men with shrapnel wounds from Shebekino is in serious condition; he was taken to a hospital in Belgorod, two others are receiving medical aid at a local hospital with one of them also in serious condition, according to medics. A woman injured in a drone detonation in Novaya Tavolzhanka suffered blunt facial injuries, while a man suffered barotrauma. They were taken to a hospital in Shebekino and, after receiving medical aid, will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

The female civilian wounded in a UAV attack on a commercial facility in the Grayvoronsky District sought medical aid on her own at a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with barotrauma.

According to the crisis center, in two buildings of an enterprise in Shebekino where a civilian was killed, equipment, walls, and windows were damaged. At the site of a drone attack in the Grayvoronsky District, the roof of a building and two motor vehicles were affected.