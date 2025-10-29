Russia’s situation to remain unchanged even under 30 rounds of sanctions — speaker

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The situation in Russia is stable, and even 30 packages of sanctions from unfriendly countries will not affect it, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday at the parliament upper house’s plenary session.

"The budget amendments will not disrupt the macroeconomic and macro-financial situation in the country, which is stable despite everything, and unfriendly countries can ‘dream on.’ Even if they impose 30 packages of sanctions," Matviyenko said during the discussions of amendments to the Federal Law ‘On the Federal Budget for 2025 and for the planning period of 2026 and 2027.’

She also noted that the state system and the government are working to overcome these challenges and solve internal problems.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Russian companies Rosneft, Lukoil and 34 of their subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.

The European Union’s 19th package of sanctions, which took effect on October 24, includes a ban on banking transactions with several Russian banks, a prohibition on the export of dozens of categories of European goods to Russia, a ban on the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and a ban on providing tourist services to European citizens wishing to visit Russia.

Sanctions have also been imposed on 117 foreign tankers transporting Russian oil at market prices, despite attempts by the EU and the G7 to set a price cap. In addition, more than 60 individuals and companies from Russia and its allies have been added to the EU’s blacklist.