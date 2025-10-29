MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Units of the Battlegroup East have liberated five settlements in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions in less than one week, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"In less than a week, Far Eastern units drove the enemy out of five settlements in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions," the Defense Ministry noted.

Earlier, the ministry reported that units of the Battlegroup East liberated the village of Vishnevoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

The Russian military explained that the taken village was a fortified Ukrainian stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and its liberation paved the way for the group's further operations.

The Defense Ministry added that assault units established control over a large fortified enemy defensive area covering an area of over 10 square kilometers and cleared over 280 buildings.