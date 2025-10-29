MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Vishnevoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region was a major Ukrainian stronghold, and during the liberation, about 300 buildings were mopped-up, sources in the security forces told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, operating as part of the Battlegroup East, had liberated Vishnevoye.

"During heavy fighting, the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade seized control of Vishnevoye, a Ukrainian fortified bridgehead, the liberation of which paves the way for the East battlegroup to advance westward. As a result of the fighting in Vishnevoye and its environs, the servicemen seized control of a major enemy stronghold spanning over 10 square kilometers and mopped up over 280 buildings," the source said.

He specified that "up to a company of Ukraine’s 154th separate mechanized brigade, six armored vehicles and 19 vehicles were destroyed."

Meanwhile, the East battlegroup’s servicemen knocked Ukrainian servicemen out from five settlements in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions in less than a week.

TASS previously reported that Russian servicemen from battlegroups East and Center had liberated 21 settlements in the Dnepropetrovsk Region this year.