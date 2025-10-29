West opposes Eurasian security trends — Russian MFA

MINSK, October 29. /TASS/. Western countries oppose the current security trends in Eurasia, seeking to use the region for their own advantage, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said.

"We can see that the West, namely Western NATO members, oppose the Eurasian security trends that we endorse. We can also see that the West seeks to use the South Caucasus and Central Asia to its own advantage," he pointed out at a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) event held on the sidelines of the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Trofimov noted that by taking such actions, the West is attempting to shape "direct interactions in the sensitive areas of security and defense," as well as trade and humanitarian relations across Eurasia.

"In Moscow, we are confident that our friends fully understand the situation. We welcome efforts to broaden any constructive ties, but believe that our allies’ partners must respect their interests and uphold existing commitments," the envoy added.