Russia’s Federation Council approves law on yearlong conscription

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Federation Council, at a plenary session, has approved a law allowing conscription to be conducted throughout the year.

This innovation means that medical examinations, professional psychological selection, and draft commission meetings will be conducted throughout the full calendar year.

According to the bill, the actual dispatch of conscripts for military service will be carried out twice a year — from April 1 to July 15 and from October 1 to December 31.

The authors of the initiative also propose setting special deadlines for certain categories of citizens. For instance, rural residents engaged in field work will be sent to military service from October 15 to December 31, teaching staff from May 1 to July 15, and residents of some Far North areas from May 1 to July 15 or from November 1 to December 31.

Additional amendments to current legislation include that the date of appearance at a military enlistment office on an electronic summons cannot exceed 30 days from its issuance in the register; the draft board will be able to grant deferrals or exemptions from conscription or military duty without the conscript’s personal presence, while enlistment offices will have the right to issue extracts from the military registration register to the public, including in digital format.

The innovations will make it possible to "evenly distribute the load on the conscription centers and improve the quality of conscription of people for military service," the explanatory note to the bill reads.

If the Russian president signs the law, the new standards of year-round conscription will take effect on January 1, 2026.