MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s intention to deploy 2,000 French soldiers and officers to Ukraine is a demonstrative move, meant to escalate the conflict, and is unlikely to be carried out, State Duma legislator and commander of the 7th Assault Brigade of Russia’s Volunteer Corps in the special military operation zone, Alexander Boroday, told TASS.

Earlier, the press center of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that, on Macron’s orders, the General Staff of the French Armed Forces was preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 personnel for deployment to Ukraine to support the Kiev regime.

"Macron’s decision is merely a show intended to escalate the conflict. However, I seriously doubt that these units will actually be deployed," the lawmaker said.

According to him, the 2,000 French troops would be lost amid the existing militants in Ukraine, serving as mercenaries and instructors, and would play no significant role if deployed.