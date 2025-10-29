Dmitriev plans to sue Washington Post over misquoted statements

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, is set to file a lawsuit against the American newspaper The Washington Post.

The decision follows reports that the publication reused quotes allegedly attributed to Dmitriev, which he asserts he never made.

"We will file a lawsuit. We gave them enough time to correct [the quotes in the article], but they never did," Dmitriev wrote in a post on his X account, where he addressed the republication of the disputed statements.

On October 18, The Washington Post published an article that credited Dmitriev with the quote, "Zelensky’s tour can be summed up in one phrase: Putin has outplayed everyone again." In response, the RDIF head stated that the publication misrepresented facts by falsely attributing statements to him. He urged the newspaper to correct the article, issue an apology, and conduct an internal review.

The same day, The Washington Post amended both quotes in its publication. However, on October 28, Dmitriev stated that an employee of the outlet had once again used the inaccurate formulations in a recent article.