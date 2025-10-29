IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down and eliminated 100 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A fire broke out after a drone hit a container with fuel and oil products in Simferopol. Nine residential buildings were damaged after a Ukrainian drone attack in the Bryansk Region. In the Ulyanovsk Region, a blaze broke out at the site of the drone wreckage.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath.

Scale

- Air defense systems on duty over the course of the night destroyed 100 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the military agency, 46 UAVs were downed over the Bryansk Region, 12 - over the Kaluga Region, eight - over the Belgorod Region, seven - over the Krasnodar Region, six - over the Moscow Region, including four flying toward Moscow, six - over the Oryol Region, four - over the Ulyanovsk Region, three each - over Crimea and the Mari El Region, two - over the Stavropol Region and one each - over the Kursk, Smolensk and Tula regions.

Aftermath

- A fire broke out after a UAV hit a container with fuel and oil products in Simferopol in Crimea, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said.

- There have been no casualties and the emergency services are working on site.

- Nine residential buildings and an industrial facility were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on a Telegram channel.

- The regional head emphasized that essential services are operating normally, there is no threat to residential areas and emergency crews continue working on site.

- Drones struck an area located not far from one of the industrial enterprises in the Mari El Region. There have been no casualties or damage, regional head Yury Zaytsev said on a Telegram channel.

- He noted that specialists from the emergency services are working on the site of the drone crash.