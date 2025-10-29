LUGANSK, October 29. /TASS/. Every day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) sends up to 120 soldiers to the town of Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which indicates its enormous losses in the area, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"The enemy still has a strong hold on the city, and has no plans of retreating," he said. "They still have equipment and manpower here, all the more so that small units of about 15-20 men are being regularly sent there as reinforcements."

"In fact, groups of 15-20 people arrive there five or six times a day. This shows enormous losses in this area," the expert added.