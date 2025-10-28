Russian deputy premier arrives in South Korea to participate in APEC summit

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, October 29. /TASS/. A Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk arrived in South Korea’s Gyeongju to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The APEC high-and top-level week is taking place on October 27 - November 1. The summit is scheduled to take place on October 31 and November 1, with two plenary sessions. A final declaration is expected to be adopted on the outcomes of the meeting.