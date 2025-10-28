Air defenses down 57 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in three hours — top brass

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed 57 Ukrainian drones in three hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"On October 28, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT), air defenses destroyed 57 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones: 35 over the Bryansk Region, nine over the Rostov Region, four over the Kaluga and Tula Regions, four over the Moscow Region — including three that were heading towards Moscow — and one over the Kursk Region," the statement said.