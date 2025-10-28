Situation in Central African Republic improves with Moscow's support — Russian diplomat

UN, October 28. /TASS/. The situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) continues to change for the better with the support of Russia, other partners and the United Nations, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the World Organization Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We are pleased to note that the situation in the Central African Republic, with the support of Russia, other bilateral partners and the United Nations, continues to consistently change for the better. We welcome Bangui's efforts to further advance the political process and extend state control to the entire national territory," he said at a meeting of the Security Council.

"A military-political crisis in neighboring Sudan continues to hurt the situation in the Central African Republic. It is in the area of the porous border with this country that there is increased activity of militants, primarily from the Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces. We strongly condemn the illegal movement of RBF fighters into the sovereign territory of the Central African Republic and the crimes they commit. As a result of one of them, as we understand, a peacekeeper of the UN Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic was killed. We express our condolences to the family and government of the deceased, as well as to the leadership of the mission. Russia unequivocally condemns the attacks on the Blue Helmets."