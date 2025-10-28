NATO opts for open confrontation with Russia — Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, October 28. /TASS/. NATO countries have opted for the practical implementation of a policy aimed at confrontation with Russia, which undermines the foundations of European security, deputy head of the Russian delegation Konstantin Vorontsov stated during a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

"NATO countries have embarked on a practical course of open confrontation with Russia. As a result, we are witnessing the undermining of the foundations of European security. NATO continues to build up its military potential on our borders. In the Baltic countries, the Black Sea region, and Poland, the strength and combat capabilities of multinational battalions, tactical groups, and brigade-level formations are being enhanced. The duration of NATO ships' deployment in the Black Sea has been increased. Intelligence activities along our maritime and air borders in the Baltic and Black Seas have intensified," he said.

"For a long time, we have done everything possible to resolve existing problems diplomatically at the negotiating table. However, the aggressive anti-Russian policies of our opponents, their demonstrative and disdainful attitude toward our legitimate interests, including those in the sphere of security, have brought the situation to the point it is at today."

Furthermore, Vorontsov noted that the US has encountered "outright sabotage from the Europeans" regarding the Ukrainian settlement. "We are accused of being unwilling to end this conflict, but it is the EU countries that are actually doing everything they can to prolong it. Russia has always believed that the system of international relations in the areas of arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation is a crucial element of international security. However, as a result of Western policies, this system has noticeably deteriorated in recent times," he stated.