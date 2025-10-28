Moscow’s mission in Istanbul receives no reports of Russians affected by quake

ISTANBUL, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate General in Istanbul said it has not received any information about Russian citizens affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey’s western Balikesir province.

"The Consulate General has not received any reports from Turkish authorities about Russians injured or affected by the quake," the mission said.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the town of Sindirgi in the Balikesir province on Monday evening. Tremors were felt across the Marmara Sea region, including in Istanbul.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said no one was killed, but 26 people were injured. Four buildings collapsed, three of which had already been evacuated.