Federation Council calls intention to send French troops to Ukraine adventurism

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. France’s intention to send a military contingent to Ukraine is a gamble, and President Emmanuel Macron has "lost his mind," first deputy head of the Federation Council's international affairs committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS.

The General Staff of the French Armed Forces is preparing to deploy a military contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers in Ukraine to help Kiev, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

"If this is true, then, of course, this is a gamble. It seems to me that Macron has lost his mind. He won't make a second Napoleon. Moreover, we perfectly remember how the French army left the former French colonies. Their troops fled from French-speaking Africa. If they want to be destroyed now, well then. Macron commits a great sin by sending people to their deaths. It hardly makes sense to talk to such a politician," Dzhabarov said.