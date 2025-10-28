Increasing number of Eurasians see need in removing obstacles for its development — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. An increasing number of people in Eurasia see the need for eliminating obstacles that are being deliberately placed in the way of the sustainable and efficient development of Eurasia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Summing up the results of the high-level plenary session of the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, he noted that this forum is "a promising discussion and expert platform where concrete recommendations are elaborated."

"I think that an important element of this event is the fact that it is attended by government officials, experts, political analysts, and public activists. This makes it possible to take into account, incorporate ideas emerging in civil society and stirring up public opinion," Lavrov said. "Because more and more citizens of countries in the Eurasian continent see the need for removing obstacles that are deliberately placed in the way of the sustainable, independent, and effective development of the economy, social sphere, and logistics infrastructure of this largest and richest continent."

He drew attention to the fact that the conference is being attended by foreign ministers of Hungary, Myanmar, and China, China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, high representatives from India, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Cambodia, as well as secretaries general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

"Through the natural process of establishing mutual ties and developing joint projects, these integration structures are called to become part of the Eurasian architecture that will have both an economic basis and logistics components and will serve as a solid basis for building a security architecture," he added.