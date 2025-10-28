Russian, Myanmar foreign ministers discuss expanding bilateral ties

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Myanmar counterpart Than Swe discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in priority areas, including political and trade-economic spheres, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following their meeting at the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in priority areas such as political dialogue, trade, investment, and humanitarian ties, with a focus on implementing agreements reached at the highest level. Both sides agreed to continue coordinating efforts in international and regional affairs," the ministry stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that as a result of the meeting, the two diplomats signed an intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travel for Russian and Myanmar citizens, and a 2025-2027 action plan for inter-ministerial consultations.