Life pushes for new Eurasian multipolar space — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. A totally new cooperation philosophy is needed because of the interconnection of states and their economies, meaning life itself compels everyone to engage in a new arrangement of the Eurasian space in the spirit of multipolarity, to which Russia has long taken initiative, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"In the new conditions, when all countries, their economies and general stability are interdependent, we need not the block thinking of the Cold War era, but a fundamentally different philosophy of interstate cooperation," he told the International Conference on Eurasian Security. "Life itself urges us to engage in a new arrangement of our geographical space in the spirit of multipolarity and multilateralism."

Lavrov said that NATO seeks to "stake out a presence in the Pacific Ocean, undermining the very foundations of the regional security architecture. This is clearly aimed at containing China, isolating Russia, and confronting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," adding that NATO "does not ignore other regions of Eurasia."

He noted that this also applies to the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and Central and South Asia, where, according to the Russian foreign minister, "they engage with these subregions individually, rather than considering the broader continental and Eurasian interests."

Russia has long taken the first steps towards building a new Eurasian space based on multipolarity: "Back in 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed at the Russia-ASEAN summit to form a large Eurasian partnership, which provides for the creation of a continental-wide contour of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation through the expansion of trade and economic ties and harmonization of integration processes."

Just over a year ago, Lavrov said, the Russian leader put forward an initiative to build the architecture of Eurasian security based on the principle of its indivisibility, which Russia sees as "a constructive alternative to the bankrupt institutions that served the Euro-Atlantic model."