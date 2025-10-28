Duma passes law on year-round conscription

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has adopted in a third and final reading a bill to carry out conscription throughout the entire calendar year.

The document was submitted on July 22 by Defense Committee chairman Andrey Kartapolov and his first deputy Andrey Krasov. It was adopted in the first reading on September 24 and in the second on October 21.

The innovations mean that medical examinations, professional psychological selection, and draft commission meetings will be conducted throughout the year.

According to the bill, the actual dispatch of conscripts for military service will be carried out twice a year - from April 1 to July 15 and from October 1 to December 31.

The authors of the initiative also propose setting special deadlines for certain categories of people. For instance, rural residents engaged in field work will be sent for service from October 15 to December 31, teaching staff from May 1 to July 15, and residents of some Far North areas from May 1 to July 15 or from November 1 to December 31.

Additional amendments to current legislation include that the date of appearance at a military enlistment office on an electronic summons cannot exceed 30 days from its issuance in the register; the draft board will be able to grant deferrals or exemptions from conscription or military duty without the conscript's personal presence, while enlistment offices will have the right to issue extracts from the military registration register to the public, including in electronic format.

As noted in the explanatory note to the bill, the innovations will make it possible to "evenly distribute the burden on the conscription centers and improve the quality of conscription of people for military service."

If the law is signed by the president, the innovations will come into force on January 1.