MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron should deploy troops to guard French museums rather than send them to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Her remarks came in response to a report by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service stating that, on Macron’s orders, the French Armed Forces General Staff was preparing to send up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine to assist Kiev.

"According to data for 2025, France has 1,123 museums. Macron would be better off sending these soldiers to guard these cultural sites — two at each. Maybe this way, situations like that in the Louvre won’t happen again, given the dire state of internal security," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Laure Beccuau, Paris prosecutor, said on October 19 that four perpetrators entered the museum using a furniture removal truck fitted with an extending ladder and lift. They broke into the Galerie d’Apollon (Apollo Gallery) and stole nine jewelry pieces, one of which, the crown of Empress Eugenie, spouse of Napoleon III, inlaid with 1,354 diamonds, they dropped while fleeing the scene. Investigators believe that the theft was carried out by professionals, she said. Beccuau noted that the total value of stolen jewels had been assessed at 88 million euros.