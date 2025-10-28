Russia interested in outside countries developing Eurasian resources — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is interested in countries from other continents participating in the development of Eurasia’s resources for the common good, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the high-level plenary session of the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"If countries from other continents are interested in fostering ties with the Eurasians, nobody is against it. What’s important is for these relations to be shaped with full respect for the interrelations that are unfolding in this geopolitical space without attempting to override them," the top Russian diplomat said. "There is room for everyone, the continent is huge, and we will only be interested in foreign, I mean, extracontinental countries, including the United States, participating in honest and fair cooperation on developing its resources for the common good," he added.

Additionally, Lavrov pointed out that relations between Russia and the US do not affect the course of the discussion. "We are talking about Eurasian affairs and, as I understand, all participants understand the rationality of focusing precisely on that," the Russian foreign minister noted.