Russia, Myanmar sign agreement on mutual abolition of visa requirements

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Myanmar, Sergey Lavrov and Than Swe, signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for citizens of the two countries on the sidelines of the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, a TASS correspondent reported.

The parties also signed a plan for inter-ministerial consultations for 2025-2027.

The 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security opened on Tuesday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, delegations from more than 40 countries and seven international organizations are participating in the event.