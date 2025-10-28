Kremlin sees intel agency’s report of France’s plans to send troops to Ukraine as alarming

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s (SVR) report of France's plans to send troops to Ukraine is concerning, but Russian forces regularly hear foreign languages on the frontline, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the information released by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, it is alarming," he said, commenting on the agency’s report. "Although, our troops keep hearing foreign speech over the radio along the line of contact," Peskov added.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported earlier that the General Staff of the French Armed Forces was preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 personnel to be deployed to Ukraine in order to support Kiev.