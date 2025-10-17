Murder of military reporter Zuyev premeditated, Russia won’t ignore it — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia will submit materials on the death of military correspondent Ivan Zuyev, whose deliberate murder is on the conscience of the Ukrainian regime, to international authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told reporters.

"We believe that this was a deliberate crime committed by Ukrainian militants," the diplomat said, pointing to the fact that Ivan Zuyev "was a civilian journalist, and the killing of civilians is a war crime under international humanitarian law." "This war crime weighs on the conscience of the Ukrainian regime and Ukrainian militants — both those who gave this order and those who carried it out," Miroshnik emphasized.

"It is no secret to us that the Ukrainian political leadership 'pays great attention' to the presence of people who are capable of reporting the truth about what is happening on the front line," the diplomat noted.

"At the moment when [Vladimir] Zelensky openly lies at meetings with other states' senior officials, describing a false image of the situation on the front line, people like Ivan Zuyev and his colleagues are on the ground, seeing with their own eyes what is happening. Unfortunately, they are paying the price for the Ukrainian regime's efforts to restrict this truth and prevent them from carrying out their mission," the ambassador-at-large explained.

The diplomat promised that the Russian side would "gather all the data related to the murder of Ivan [Zuyev] and the injuring of his colleague (Yury Voitkevich - TASS) and would definitely pass it on to international structures so that an adequate legal assessment of the Kiev regime’s actions could be made."

At the same time, Miroshnik expressed regret that "a number of organizations that supposedly seek to protect freedom of speech, professional unions, and people who work to cover military conflicts have very different views on incidents involving journalists on the front lines of various conflicts and from different sides." "Therefore, we advocate for these agencies to work more effectively. For our part, we will do our utmost to ensure that they have grounds for making appropriate decisions," the diplomat added.