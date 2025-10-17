Russia demands UN condemn Ukrainian drone attack that killed war correspondent Zuyev

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia calls on relevant international organizations to immediately condemn Ukraine’s attack that killed Russian war correspondent Ivan Zuyev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

We demand that relevant multilateral institutions, first of all the UNESCO director general, OSCE representative on freedom of the media, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, and other transnational human rights structures fulfill their obligations in good faith, immediately condemn the Kiev regime’s latest crime and take exhaustive measures to prevent such things in the future," she said.

"We will spare no effort to make international institutions provide a due legal assessment of this willful killing and other Kiev junta crimes against civilians. Those responsible for the death of the Russian journalist will be identified and inevitably punished," she emphasized.

According to earlier reports, RIA Novosti war correspondent Ivan Zuyev was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack while doing his job in the Zaporozhye Region. His colleague Yury Voitekovich was badly wounded.