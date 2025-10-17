Putin-Trump meeting to be prepared gradually, many issues to be resolved — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will be in several stages, as the leaders of diplomatic agencies are working on resolving a large number of issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing, replying to a question by TASS.

"The thing is that the issue will be worked out by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Rubio," the Kremlin official noted. "First, they will have a phone conversation and meet, and hold discussions on the topic, begin discuss all issues," he noted.

"There are a lot of issues – it is necessary to determine negotiating teams," Peskov said. "Everything will be in stages," he added.