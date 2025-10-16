Kiev’s terrorist attacks in Russia conducted under auspices of British intelligence — FSB

SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. Terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage by Ukrainian intelligence services in Russia are carried out under the auspices of British intelligence services, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

"According to reliable information we have, it is under the patronage of British intelligence services that terrorist acts and acts of sabotage are carried out on the territory of the Russian Federation," he said at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states in Samarkand.

Moreover, British Special Air Service (SAS) units are directly involved in the fighting, the FSB chief added. "Together with MI6, they plan forays by Ukrainian sabotage groups into Russia's border regions and attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, including with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned boats, and combat swimmers," he said.